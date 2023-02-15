Abdu Rozik in Big Brother next

Abdu Rozik has garnered fame after entering Bigg Boss 16. The 19-year-old influencer from Tajikistan quit the show because of his work commitment outside the house. But Rozik marked his presence in the finale held on February 12.
Rozik revealed while interacting with host Salman Khan that he would be making an entry in the show Big Brother, UK. Bigg Boss is the Indian adaptation of the same show.
When Salman asked Rozik, “I have heard a rumour about you going to Big Brother, is it true?” And, the singer answered in affirmative. Their conversation continued as Salman asked, “Will you get a host like me there? Now, you will make NRI friends and forget all about Indians.” To which Rozik replied, “No sir. I will never forget. I would make Tajikistan and India proud with my presence on the show.”
