Abdu Rozik turns love guru on 'Playground Season 2'

Amazon miniTV has introduced Playground Season 2. For the new episode, multi-talented Abdu Rozik paid a visit to adrenaline-filled house. The social media star gave a treat to the contestants as he sang, danced and engaged with the housemates in exciting activities. Not just that, Chota Bhaijaan also gave tips on how to impress girls and be respectful towards them.
Playground Season 2 is a game show where viewers get to witness India’s top digital creators. This season has five teams, and Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout will be seen as mentors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...