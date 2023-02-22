Abdu Rozik turns love guru on 'Playground Season 2'

Amazon miniTV has introduced Playground Season 2. For the new episode, multi-talented Abdu Rozik paid a visit to adrenaline-filled house. The social media star gave a treat to the contestants as he sang, danced and engaged with the housemates in exciting activities. Not just that, Chota Bhaijaan also gave tips on how to impress girls and be respectful towards them.

Playground Season 2 is a game show where viewers get to witness India’s top digital creators. This season has five teams, and Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout will be seen as mentors.