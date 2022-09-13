Abhishek Bajaj, who will next be seen in Babli Bouncer, has come a long way from his television days. He talks about his journey so far

How has the journey in showbiz been so far?

It has been great! I am an economics graduate who landed in Mumbai, gave auditions and managed to do 18 commercials. That’s how I started. The journey has been full of hard work and honesty.

How did you get the role in Babli Bouncer?

Casting director Anmol Ahuja called me for this role. Late, I got to know that Madhur sir actually saw an article on social media and asked for me. Working with him is one of my great experiences.

What is your role like?

Before this, whatever roles I played on the big screen have been that of an arrogant man, but this time I am playing a sober software engineer, who is like a dream man for every girl.

What has been your preparation for the role?

Since I am playing a prince charming, I needed to look calm and quiet with my facial expressions. My earlier roles had me showcasing a ripped body. But this time I cut down on my muscles and tried to look like a normal guy.

How was the first day with Tamannaah Bhatia?

We first met at the workshop and did a few scenes, which helped us become comfortable with each other. There was never a wall between us. I sat behind the bike with her. It was quite overwhelming because before this I have always been in the front seat! Also, for the first time I have blushed in a few scenes as the girl was falling for the guy in the film.

Is there some connection with Chandigarh as you always seem to land there with your work?

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui I shot for the show Your Honor 2 in Chandigarh and now this. I have a few of my relatives there and love the vibes of the city. It’s a planned city, I love the space and greenery.

Would you like to do a Punjabi film?

Why not? I am a pure Punjabi guy and I just love being that. I love the culture, the food, the music; everything has a lot of charm.

After doing popular shows on television, have you said goodbye to TV?

Television was schooling for me, and now I really would like to explore films and OTT platforms.

Actors from television have often been typecast and looked down upon. Have you ever faced that?

I will only say talent will always win. Your honesty and hard work can take you places.