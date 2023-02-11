Abhishek Pathak gets married to Shivaleeka Oberoi

Drishyam 2 fame director Abhishek Pathak tied the knot with actress Shivaleeka Oberoi on Thursday in Goa. Just like Sid-Kiara wedding, Manish Malhotra was the designer behind the couple’s wedding outfit. Shivaleeka wore a red lehenga while Abhishek chose ivory embroidered sherwani.
It was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar and director Luv Ranjan attended the destination wedding.
The newlyweds shared adorable pictures of their wedding ceremony. In the joint post, the couple wrote, “‘You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars.’ Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! Seeking your love & blessings.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...