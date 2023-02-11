Abhishek Pathak gets married to Shivaleeka Oberoi

Drishyam 2 fame director Abhishek Pathak tied the knot with actress Shivaleeka Oberoi on Thursday in Goa. Just like Sid-Kiara wedding, Manish Malhotra was the designer behind the couple’s wedding outfit. Shivaleeka wore a red lehenga while Abhishek chose ivory embroidered sherwani.

It was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar and director Luv Ranjan attended the destination wedding.

The newlyweds shared adorable pictures of their wedding ceremony. In the joint post, the couple wrote, “‘You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars.’ Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! Seeking your love & blessings.”