Abhishek Pathak weds Shivaleeka Oberoi

Director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi are all set to tie the knot today (February 9). They have planned a destination wedding in Goa, which is expected to be a big fat wedding. The director was behind the successful film Drishyam 2 whereas Shivaleeka featured in the film, Khuda Hafiz. A source says, “It’s going to be a grand affair and the Pathak family has been involved in the industry for many years, so there will be a huge guest list.”
Abhishek is producer Kumar Mangat Pathak’s son. He has produced movies like Drishyam, Omkara, Special 26 and more.
The couple got engaged in July 2022 on a trip to Cappadocia, Turkey. Shivaleeka has also chosen Manish Malhotra’s design for her wedding outfit just like Kiara Advani.
