Abhishek responds to Internet user who asked him to let Aishwarya 'sign more movies'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan complimented his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan: 2 on Twitter.
However, one Internet user asked Abhishek to let Aishwarya sign more films on AB’s tweet. Abhishek, who is known for his sense of humour, didn’t leave a chance to school the user.
Lavishing praise on his wife, Abhishek had tweeted, “#PS2 is simply fantastic! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far.”
Replying to the same, the Internet user wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa, responded, “Let her sign? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi