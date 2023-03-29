Dibyendu Bhattacharya is currently enjoying the success of web show Rocket Boys 2. The versatile actor has got another reason to celebrate though. Dibyendu is all set to be felicitated at the illustrious Shailushik Rashbihari Group’s Theatre Festival for his contribution to the Indian entertainment industry.

From the ‘City of Joy’, Kolkata, Dibyendu shared, “It’s an absolute honour to revisit your alma mater, that too in your hometown. I have done plays with the Shailushik Rashbihari Group since its inception. Circling back to the late 80s, I have been one of the initial members of this theatre group. It is a matter of immense pride for me. Back then, we never knew that the group (Shailushik Rashbihari Group) shall go on to redefine art in Kolkata, the way it has.” On the work front, Dibyendu currently has his hands full with multiple projects, including Akshay Kumar-starrer Capsule Gill.