Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla launch fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted an OTT-themed party in Mumbai on Thursday to unveil their latest fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor, starring Huma Qureshi.

Present at the event were Radhika Merchant, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Bahl, Sussanne Khan, Babil Khan and others.

The décor had lush greens as backdrops and a hint of the ruins, which feature in the fashion film.

The title Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor conveys the message of the power of one’s luminous, divine self.

The film is an ode to self-acceptance and is intended to create an experience where guilt and shame do not exist.

The sets represent influences from ancient Greek ruins and the Renaissance era. Starring Huma Qureshi and Aashim Gulati, the film features a cast of 40 stars, including supermodel Ujjwala Raut and actor Tarun Arora. Uorfi Javed also makes a special appearance.

