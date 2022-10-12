Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to be seen in movie Double XL

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL is making a buzz for all the right reasons. It’s a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy drama that challenges body weight stereotypes and sends out a strong message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Joining Sonakshi and Huma in this mad adventure that spans across New Delhi, Meerut and Mumbai are the film’s two male protagonists, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

And now, we hear that celebrated Indian ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also be seen in Double XL, in a special appearance.

Shikhar explains that his decision was rather instinctive. Says Dhawan, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Double XL is all set to hit the cinema screens on November 4.