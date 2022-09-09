Ace sprinter Dutee Chand to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Indian athlete Dutee Chand is all set to compete in an intense dance battle as she joins the celebrity contestants in India’s most loved dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on Colors.

Dutee says, “I’ve never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers. Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether.”

She adds, “Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them. I would like to thank Colors for putting their trust in me and I hope that my fans and the audience will support me in my exciting new endeavour.”