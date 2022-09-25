Achal Tankwal, who is seen as Radhey in Nath-Zewar Ya Zanjeer, talks about his role and the show

How has the experience of working on the show Nath-Zewar Ya Zanjeer been so far?

It is really a great experience. As an actor I got wings to fly high and implement my skills. I am still learning.

Tell us more about your role in the show…

Radhey is very close to me as a character. He is very straightforward and not diplomatic. He is a genuine, simple guy.

What is the response you are getting for the show and character?

We are getting a very good response for the show as well as for my character. So, I think people are loving the character of Radhey!

Daily soaps require a lot of commitment in terms of time. How do you manage to take out time for personal life?

There is no substitute for hard work and commitment. Especially when you have no godfather and you are in the initial phase of your career! But somehow, I am able to manage both work and family.

Actors generally live their characters till the time show is on air. Does your character go home with you?

No, I guess those who say it’s very hard to come out of a character are lying. As soon as the director says cut, I am no longer into the character.

Whom do you bond with on the sets?

It’s Pratima Kannan ma’am (Dadi). She always teaches me; the bonding I share with her is like that of a real grandmother.

TV is still a women-dominated medium. Do you agree or disagree?

Yes, but this is not true for all the shows or stories.

How do you unwind after a hard day’s work?

As soon as I reach home, I meet my wife and everything becomes wonderful.