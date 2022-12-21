'Acting is a difficult job'

As Saanand Verma continues to impress viewers with his performances, the actor believes that acting is not an easy profession. He says an actor needs to forget himself to become the character he plays.
Saanand adds, “Acting is the most difficult job in the world because honest acting is all about forgetting yourself and getting into a different character. And, you have to do it over and over again. Scenarios change with each project and each project comes with different sets of challenges.”
