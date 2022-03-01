Acting is my passion: Alia Bhatt says constant scrutiny of her private life ‘does get stifling’

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, which minted Rs 38.5 crore in its first weekend, agrees that being a public figure is not easy and that constant talks about her private life does get stifling at times.

About people wanting to know more about her life, Alia says, “If you want to be a public figure then your life will get public. That’s why one tries to protect his/her personal life.” Alia, who is reportedly in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor, says she likes to keep her private life guarded.

“Like I don’t want to give out details of when I am getting married because it is nobody’s business or where I am going for lunch as it is nobody’s business. But people are speculating and talking about it, now that is something I can’t do much about.”

Personal note

How does she look back at her journey? Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia said: “I think I have definitely evolved as an actor and a person. I was a bit all over the place initially, running around trying to prove a point.” The 28-year-old actress says she is now doing things to make herself happy.

“I don’t have pressure on my head. I don’t think there is any fun in carrying pressure. It’s not a race, it is a creative medium. You have to satisfy that creative bug inside you and move on. After working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, my approach towards acting has changed. Acting is my passion, it keeps me happy and that is the reason I act. I am not playing some calculated game where I am waiting for the right move. It’s not chess for me. It’s like painting and meditation.” — IANS