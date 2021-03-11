'Acting makes me feel alive,' says actor Mohit Malhotra

What have been the landmark shows in your career?

It was Bade Acche Lagte Hai which made me popular. Splitsvilla has also been a landmark show because even today, after 12-13 years, people remember me from that show.

Why has there been a gap in your work?

In terms of TV, I am looking for a male-oriented show. Usually on TV we see female-oriented shows and men don’t get to explore too much. I am looking for a role of a male protagonist.

The content on TV has changed over the years. Your comment.

Yes definitely. Content is something that keeps evolving with time. It should because people are evolving with time. So, as society evolves, the content also changes. I am glad that we are getting better.

What do you have to say about the competition today?

Opportunities have increased. There are various platforms to showcase your skills. If you are an actor then you must not be sitting at home at this time because there are opportunities and many different platforms. You have to decide what you want to do. Competition is always within you. You have to do better than what you did in your previous work.

Looks are very important for actors. What do you feel about that?

It used to be but not anymore. It’s always your craft. We have so many actors who are not typically good looking but they are great actors.

If not an actor, what would you be?

I won’t do anything else. Acting has always been the love of my life and I will pursue that forever. Acting makes me feel alive.

What is your dream role?

Every role that I select, I think of it as a dream role. What’s fun if you don’t put your heart and soul into that role? So, whatever is in the moment is my dream role.

Have you done anything on OTT?

Yes, I have done a web show called Maya 3.

What kind of OTT stuff have you liked as a viewer?

Things that are based on real incidents. OTT has varied content and I am glad that you can watch anything. Things are changing for the better. I also love some slice of life shows.