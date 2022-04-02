Sonal Chauhan and Akkineni Nagarjuna shooting in Dubai

Sonal Chauhan has been in the news since quite some time, courtesy her upcoming film, The Ghost, opposite superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film has been at the centre of focus because of its female leads, where Sonal Chauhan replaced Jacqueline Fernandes, who was also in contention initially.
Recently Nagarjuna and Sonal were in Dubai for the shooting of the film. Ever since they began the Dubai schedule, there have been pictures doing the rounds on social media. —TMS
