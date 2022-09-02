Elnaaz Norouzi shoots in Los Angeles Action zone

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who shot to fame with the series Sacred Games, had bagged a role in Hollywood film Kandahar earlier this year. The actress is rumored to be in Los Angeles, US, and working on the project.
After giving back-to-back performances in the movies Om and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Elnaaz is now all set for Khandahar. The action film also stars Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal, among others.
