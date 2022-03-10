Actor Aparshakti Khurana to host Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Aparshakti Khurana is set to host the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai today (March 10).
Says Aparshakti, “In an industry such as ours, talented artists and technicians transform content into something great. The Critics’ Choice Awards is a prestigious body that recognises the talent and hard work of so many people. To be given a chance to host a ceremony like this is an absolute honour. I’m looking forward to entertaining the audience and celebrating art as well as the artistes.”
Organised by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital, the Critics’ Choice Awards will celebrate the best of Indian web series, short films and feature films made in this past year across 23 categories. The nominations for the same were announced recently. The awards night will see some magical performances and much more.
