Actor Christian Oliver, his two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

ANI

Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in films, including Speed Racer and Valkyrie, died on Thursday along with his two young daughters when his small plane crashed into the water off the coast of a Caribbean island. Oliver was 51. Oliver’s daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were among the deceased.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Oliver had just finished filming the final sequences of his latest picture, Forever Hold Your Peace, directed by Nick Lyon. Oliver, who was born in Germany was seen in The Good German, Valkyrie and Speed Racer.