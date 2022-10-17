Actor Jitendra Shastri passes away

Jitendra Shastri aka Jitu Shastri passed away on Saturday (October 15). He was 65. The sad news was shared by his friend, actor Sanjay Mishra.
Sanjay posted an old video of himself with Jitu and wrote, “Mishra, sometimes kya hota hai naki mobile mein naam reh jaatahai aur insaan network se out ho jaata hai…” Jitu was a part of many Bollywood films like Black Friday, Lajja, Daur, Charas and Taanashah, among others. He was also seen in web series Mirzapur.
Manoj Bajpayee expressed grief and tweeted, “So sad to hear the passing away of my senior and initial Mumbai days’ friend Jeetu Shastri! A great actor and an exemplary human being! Rest in peace mere bhai! This material world couldn’t know what to do with a divine soul like you! Heartbroken!”
Actor Rajesh Tailang also tweeted, “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor.”
