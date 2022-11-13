Actor Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman's animated series, passes away

Actor Kevin Conroy, who gave his voice to Batman on Warner Bros’ TV show Batman: The Animated Series is no more. He was 66. Series producer Warner Bros announced the heartbreaking news on Friday night.
Conroy passed away on Thursday (November 10). On the official Instagram handle of Warner Bros Animation, the company shared a post while expressing their grief over his death. In the caption, they wrote, “Warner Bros Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic portrayal of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honouring his legacy.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...