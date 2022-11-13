Actor Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman's animated series, passes away

Actor Kevin Conroy, who gave his voice to Batman on Warner Bros’ TV show Batman: The Animated Series is no more. He was 66. Series producer Warner Bros announced the heartbreaking news on Friday night.

Conroy passed away on Thursday (November 10). On the official Instagram handle of Warner Bros Animation, the company shared a post while expressing their grief over his death. In the caption, they wrote, “Warner Bros Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic portrayal of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honouring his legacy.” — TMS