Actor Pankaj Dheer talks about being typecast

A prominent name in the television industry and a well-known artiste, Pankaj Dheer is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show Ajooni’. Pankaj Dheer is known for the strong portrayal of his characters and popular for his negative roles in movies as well as serials.

About being typecast, Pankaj says, “It’s sad that we often get typecast after essaying a particular character and end up getting the same roles. But as an actor I’m willing to do my job and give whatever my character demands. So, whether it’s negative or positive I’m happy to be working on a good script. And that’s what Ajooni offered me — a strong character and a good script.

He adds, “My character Ravinder is very dominating in nature, he thinks men are superior to women and does not support the idea of women being equal to men. He is also very moody, lives his life on his own terms and this interested me to take up the role.”