Actor Rannvijay Singha joins the cast of City Of Dreams Season 3

Actor Rannvijay Singha in the new addition to the Season 3 of City Of Dreams.
Opening up about his character, Singha said, “This was a really interesting character, something that I’ve never played before. He is a well-meaning guy who stays on his own and in his own world but he controls the world outside through the media and through his wealth.
“The research for this was done by spending a lot of time with Nagesh Kukunoor, because when he writes he has the full research behind it. So, I asked him many questions about why my character would do anything. Imagine how Elon Musk would have made a difference in the world of politics.”
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, the series stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Singha and others.
