Actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead

ANI

Veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani has passed away. He was 77.

Mahajani was found dead in his Talegaon residence. It is suspected that he died three days before the body was found.

The neighbours contacted the police on Friday after they found a foul odour emanating from the apartment. Soon a team of police reached the apartment and found Mahajani’s body inside.

The police sent his mortal remains to a hospital for postmortem to confirm the cause of death. The investigation is still going on.

Mahajani had featured in several Marathi films such as Mumbai Cha Fauzdar, Zoonj and Kalat Nakalat. He was also seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Panipat (2019).

His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also an actor.