Actor Ronak Singh roped infor romantic comedy web series ‘Golu’

Actor Ronak Singh of Khichdi-fame is currently seen in CinePrime’s romantic comedy web series Golu, which was released on Friday. Helmed by director Jasbir Bhati and presented by Manish Sharma, the show stars Ankita Dave, Priya Mishra, Suhana Khan and Punesh Tripathi. Ronak says, “I’m playing a thin guy who is worried about finding a girl for himself. He’s humble, kind and likes someone from his office. He’s the best friend of main character, Golu.”

Talking about the kind of responses the show is receiving, he adds, “Though it’s a new platform, we are getting a good response. Quite a few people have messaged me and praised the show. I’m very glad that our hard work has turned out well. Manish sir of CinePrime has supported us in every way. It was lovely working with all my co-actors.”