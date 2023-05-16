Actor Sharad Malhotra talks about his short film 'Thanks Mom'

Actor Sharad Malhotra has shared that he had to step out of his comfort zone for the role in short film Thanks Mom, which has been directed by Manik Talwar.

“The title itself was incredibly appealing, serving as a heartfelt tribute to all mothers. When I was offered this role, I was clearly told that it was for Mother’s Day. So, the title, the subject, the story—everything appealed to me. My character is very out-of-the-box and interesting. I had to step out of my comfort zone, and I had a strong intuition that I should embrace it. It required extensive preparation to understand the nuances of Rohan’s personality. I feel immensely grateful to have been given the chance to explore new territory and provide an exciting treat for my fans,” he said.

“Portraying this character was slightly challenging as it deviated from the usual day-to-day roles. It demanded a deep understanding of its intricate layers, requiring me to strike a delicate balance without going overboard or underplaying it,” he added. The film also stars Akanksha Puri, Pravina Deshpande and Palash Dutta.