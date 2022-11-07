Actor Trishla Patel has tackled a wide range of roles, but PurvaNaresh’s directorial ‘Aaj Rang Hai’ has a special place in her heart

Actor Trishla Patel has tackled a wide range of roles, but Purva Naresh’s directorial Aaj Rang Hai has a special place in her heart. This teleplay will be aired on Tata Play Theatre on November 6 at 8 pm. Trishla plays the wise Beni Bai, an erstwhile baithak singer. At the core of her wisdom is Hazrat Amir Khusrau’s syncretic poetry and even amid hate, she envisions a world of love, peace and communal harmony. Trishla says, “Love and hate have existed since time immemorial, and that is why this story will always be relevant. The core message of the story is ‘Humanity over Hate’, and it is about loving everybody and transcending caste, creed and religion. For me, Beni Bai is not a fictitious character and I surrendered completely to her.”

For Trishla, the most moving aspect of this play was the love story that transcends religious divides. She adds, “I feel this teleplay is here for posterity and will be passed on from one generation to the next. Just because it is set in the 40s doesn’t make it dated.”

Filmed by Sourabh Shrivastava, the play also stars Sarika Singh, Prerna Chawla, Pritika Chawla, Purva Naresh herself, Imran Rasheed, Sukant Goel, Nishi Doshi and Rajshree Deshpande.