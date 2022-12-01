Actor Vardhan Puri is making headlines these days. He talks about his passion for music, grandfather Amrish Puri & more

You have been a part of many music videos, any specific reason?

I have always been fascinated by music videos and just love the format. So, apart from my film commitments I try to do good music videos.

Tell us about your first music video. As an actor, what challenges do you face while doing music videos?

My first music video was with B Praak and that’s where my journey started in music video. Without a single dialogue, you are emoting through a song and that’s the biggest challenge as an actor.

What role does music play in your life?

It plays a big role. KL Saigal was my grandfather’s first cousin; my father and my aunt are great singers and that too without any training. In our family, everyone has an ear for good music.

Would you like to learn anything specific related to music?

I always wanted to learn an instrument, but somehow could never do. But now I am determined to learn the guitar, piano and drums.

Your film Gulab was recently screened at IFFI 2022 in Goa. What role have you played in that film?

It’s a film directed by Sanjoy Nag from Kolkata. The film is a paranormal love story set in Himachal Pradesh. It got a great response at IFFI 2022 and will go to other international film festivals as well. I am not allowed to speak much about my role.

Tell us about your upcoming acting projects.

Vivek Agnihotri’s Nautanki, Kunal Kohli’s Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story with debutante actor Kaveri Kapur (daughter of Shekhar Kapur), Sarim Momin’s Aseq and National Award-winning director Shantanu Anant Tambe’s next titled Dashmi.

What do you think about OTT?

It’s a huge platform and can provide many employment opportunities. On OTT, there is a different set of audience for every genre. Filmmakers are taking a lot of risks on OTT without the fear of outcome.

You are the grandson of great actor Amrish Puri. Do you feel any sort of pressure?

I am a kind of person who doesn’t take pressure. Every actor has his or her own journey, and in my family, right from Amrish Puri to Chaman Puri to Madan Puri, everyone has their own identity. And with my body of work, I will create my own identity, so there can’t be any comparison with my grandfather. But he is like a God to me!

What’s your success mantra?

Life is the greatest gift, so I wake up each day with a smile and positivity. And whenever I am in stress, I dive into water, which I feel has the power to wash away all negativity.