Actress, anchor and pageant mentor Supreet Bedi comes out with her book, titled Be Ready For The World

Actress, anchor and pageant mentor Supreet Bedi says that her journey has been eventful. She adds that her first book on communication strategies, titled Be Ready For The World, which will help her reach a wider audience and promises to enhance one’s communication skills — be it an interview, a corporate presentation, a social conversation or even a pageant!

“I started as a ZoomTV presenter in 2006. From Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Cruise, I interviewed many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities and was admired for my unique and confident style of talking. This led me to become a communication skills coach and pageant mentor. I’ve also been an actor alongside and was recently seen in the film Neeyat with Vidya Balan. Now, through my book on communication strategies, I aim to reach a wider audience and share a detailed plan for confident representation,” she says.

She adds, “This book aims to bring about a much-needed change in our look, outlook and speech. There is a huge difference between just saying the words and delivering them powerfully.”