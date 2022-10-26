Actress Hema Sharma talks about her OTT debut series 'Inspector Avinash' and journey so far

Tell us about the shows you have done so far.

I made my debut with an album named Aaja Chhat Pe. After that, I did movies such as Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, One Day: Justice Delivered and Dabangg 3. My TV shows include Samrat Ashok, Kaha Tum Kaha Hum and others.

What is your role in the web series Inspector Avinash?

I’m playing the role of a politician’s wife named Kaushalya in this web series being directed by Neeraj Pathak.

How’s it working with Randeep Hooda?

This is my debut series and I am working with none other than Randeep Hooda! I feel blessed. You learn while you work with such talented actors.

What do you think are the strong points of being a television actor?

In television, you get to stick to a character for a very long time and it becomes an adventure along the way, where you are constantly embellishing and creating.

How is working in television different from films?

Films are altogether a different experience. What makes it amazing as an actor is that you are able to see the arc and progression of your character from the very beginning. So, you are able to plan and craft.

What is your view on OTT platforms?

OTT platforms acquired massive popularity, especially during lockdown. Even the content has evolved and at the same time, audiences’ mindset of accepting the content has also evolved. Audience today is more open to real-life stories.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

Choreographer because I am passionate about dance. I learnt Bharatnatyam and kathak, and then came to Mumbai to become a choreographer. But destiny had something else in store for me.

What are your interests other than acting?

Politics and being a social activist.