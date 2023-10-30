Actress Joan Evans dies at 89

Veteran actor Joan Evans, who starred opposite Farley Granger in her first three films and with Audie Murphy in a pair of Westerns, has passed away. She was 89. Evans, the daughter of screenwriters and goddaughter of Joan Crawford, toplined the Charles Lederer-directed On the Loose (1951). In the project, she essayed the role of a suicidal teenager.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...