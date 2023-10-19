Tribune News Service

On Tuesday, actress Katrina Kaif attended a launch event of a jewellery brand at Sector 17, Chandigarh. The actress landed in a chartered flight from Patna. As the information was out in advance, people made a huge queue to get a glimpse of her, but the Tiger 3 actress came after a long delay. And even when she did arrive, the moment was shortlived for the fans as she shared only a few words and then left the venue in a rush.

Katrina, who wore fuchsia pink empire suit was glowing, but abstained from flaunting any heavy piece of jewellery. Married to desi munda Vicky Kaushal, Katrina didn’t shy away from showing off her Punjabi skills. While addressing the audience, she spoke fluently, “Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, ki haal chaal.” As the crowd went gaga over her words, she added, “It has been long since I last visited Chandigarh. Thanks for being patient and being here. It was really very difficult to get here, first there were flight delays and then problems on the runway.” While the fans waited for two hours in the jam-packed venue heavily guarded by police, Katrina came and went back in a flash!

#Katrina Kaif