Actress Leena Jumani is very particular about her fitness routine

Actress Leena Jumani who plays the grey character of Sonali in television show Appnapan, has been putting in a lot of time and effort to prepare for the role.

Sharing details about her fitness routine, Leena says, “As an actress, we need to focus on not only our acting skills but also the way we look on screen. Sonali is very health-conscious and likes to maintain her physique. This is one of the few similarities that I have with my onscreen character. Though I am a huge foodie, I still consciously try to maintain my diet. During the shoot, I only eat homemade food and carry ample water to hydrate my body. I exercise daily, if not in the morning then after the shoot.”