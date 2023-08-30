Actress Mona Singh talks about her role in Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven 2’ and her debut show

PTI

‘Mona, let’s make Bulbul extraordinary’… These were director-creator Zoya Akhtar’s words to Mona Singh before they began shooting for Made in Heaven 2 and the role of the ‘gutsy feminist and a strong mother’ became just that, says the actress.

Bulbul Johari, a no-nonsense accountant tasked with managing a flailing wedding planning agency, is married to an inscrutable businessman, played by Vijay Raaz. Through the seven episodes of the second season of Made in Heaven, Bulbul goes from being viewed as loud and brash to a woman who is empathetic and fearless. “All I had to do was to internalise the script and make Bulbul extraordinary,” Mona said.

Dream beginning

The actress said she had a dream launch with her debut Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, a Sony Entertainment show that ran from 2003 to 2006 and was an instant hit.

“It has been 20 years, as I started working in 2003. My parents told me, ‘You will move to Mumbai when you get something concrete’. I used to travel from Pune to Mumbai to audition everyday in a local bus and wait for calls. Then Jassi happened, overnight stardom... I got that right dream launch at that time,” she said.

Has the popularity of Bulbul translated into more offers? She said it is was too soon to gauge the impact, but the response from fellow colleagues and filmmakers has been encouraging.