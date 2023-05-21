Actress Sadhwi Majumder talks about ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Sadhwi Majumder, who is part of the show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is quite upbeat about her role. She says, “The response to the show has been amazing. The way it portrays the small things that happen in every family, with roommates or in an office is relatable.”
She adds, “I am a small-town girl who came to Mumbai almost six years ago with the ambition to become an actor. When the episodes are telecast, my parents and I sit in different cities and relate to all things that happened to us. If Radhika can make it, everybody can. Mumbai is a fast city. I wouldn’t say it is easy to find opportunities here, but the city gives you chances.”
