Actress Shweta Dadhich changes her name to Rooprashmi Sharma

Shweta Dadhich, who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, has changed her name to Rooprashmi Sharma. The actress was last seen in TV show Pishachini and has earlier worked in projects like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Prithvi Vallabh, among others. Talking about changing her name, she says, “The idea of changing the name was in my mind for a long time, but didn’t get a chance to do so earlier. The reason behind changing my name was to feel the presence of my guru ji and carry his blessings with me. Initially, when I came to Mumbai for work, my guruji wanted me to start my career with the name ‘Rooprashmi’, but at that time I wasn’t able to do so. My guru ji’s name was ‘Rooprajat’ and my name ‘Rooprashmi’ is a part of his name.”

Shweta adds, “I made this decision when I went home for Diwali this year, as everyone in the house suggested it. I want to inform everyone that I am ‘Rooprashmi Sharma’ now and it would be great if everyone calls me by this name. I am so happy to start my life with the name given by my guru ji.”