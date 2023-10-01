Actress Wamiqa Gabbi says earlier she worked for money, but now chooses her projects cautiously

IANS

Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, has revealed how she used to work for money in the initial stage of her career. However, now she has become very cautious about choosing her projects.

“I have spent the initial eight-ten years of my career with insecurity. I have worked for money initially, but today I choose my projects cautiously. If the story excites me, I take up the role only then. I have realised if you will do good work with hundred per cent dedication, automatically more and more good work will come your way,” she said.

About the role of Charlie Chopra, the actress said: “It was Vishal Bhardwaj’s project. I had to say yes! Also this is not the regular murder mystery that we have been watching these days. Amidst the serious drama, there is quirkiness in the show and that’s what excited me the most.”