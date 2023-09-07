ANI

Actress Yami Gautam, who is basking in the success of her recent release OMG 2, has commenced shooting for her next project.

“Just after the release of OMG 2, Yami started work on her next film, details of which are currently under wraps. With such a packed schedule, Yami didn’t get the time to celebrate the success of OMG 2 with her close ones and family. But more or less it is an exciting time for her career with so much on her plate right now.” Recently, Yami expressed excitement as the box-office collection of OMG 2 crossed Rs 120 crore.

#Yami Gautam