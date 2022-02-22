K-dramas have been popular for quite some time amongst Indian audiences owing to their different storylines, musical score and cinematography. Adding to the list of existing K-drams, Zing has now announced another popular show called School 2017. A story set against the backdrop of school life, the show features Kim Se-Jeong, Kim Jung-Hyun, Jang Dong-Yoon, Han Joo-wan and Han Seon-Hwa. School 2017 revolves around the story of 18-year-old students who have to battle discrimination at their school. They have to contend with problems and learn life lessons while dealing with the pressures of growing up.
K-dramas have become immensely popular over the past few years with the Indian audience.
