'Adipurush' trailer on way

The trailer of Adipurush will be dropped on May 9. The team released a new poster featuring Prabhas, while announcing the release date. The movie has already achieved a major milestone by being selected for an international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, among others, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16.
