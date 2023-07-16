Aditi Patwa plays Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

Actress Aditi Patwa is playing Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Talking about her role, she says, “She’s confident and wears whatever clothes she feels like. She is always with her mobile phone, always busy wondering what to wear, what she should post, which hashtag to use, and all that. She just lives in her own world; she loves her brother Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) very much.”
On her experience of working with Prateek, she says, “Collaborating with Prateek for this project actually felt unreal in the beginning. I am grateful that I got this chance.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres
Water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturda...
Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents
45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...
Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Congress’ Digvijay Singh for social media post on former RSS chief
The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripath...