Aditi Patwa plays Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

Actress Aditi Patwa is playing Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Talking about her role, she says, “She’s confident and wears whatever clothes she feels like. She is always with her mobile phone, always busy wondering what to wear, what she should post, which hashtag to use, and all that. She just lives in her own world; she loves her brother Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) very much.”

On her experience of working with Prateek, she says, “Collaborating with Prateek for this project actually felt unreal in the beginning. I am grateful that I got this chance.”