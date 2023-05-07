Aditi Sharma is happy as Rabb Se Hai Dua crosses 100 episode

The show Rabb Se Hai Dua (RSHD), produced by Prateek Sharma (Studio LSD), recently crossed 100 episodes. The actor, Aditi Sharma, who plays the character of Dua in it, believes the aim is to make the audience connect with the story and entertain them in every possible manner.

“I feel extremely blessed and happy. There are many more episodes to come. People connect with it, and it’s because of a team effort. From writing to acting to editing, everyone is working really hard. People love the tracks and the show, and I am grateful for that. Working with producer Prateek Sharma was wonderful,” she said.

Karanvir Sharma tries his hand at the camera

Karanvir Sharma

Actor Karanvir Sharma, who is part of Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, not only enjoys working in front of the camera, but also behind it. He recently took up a challenge by taking charge of capturing a sequence during an outdoor shoot.

Karanvir said, “I feel that you learn and grow through experiences, and that is why I always look out for opportunities to try out new things. Working behind the camera was something I always wanted to try. I have directed a music video in the past, but covering a sequence of my own show was a unique experience. We were shooting outdoors in scorching heat, and I thought of giving some rest to our DOP and taking charge of the camera. And, I did a pretty good job.”