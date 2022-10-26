Aditya Seal steps into spooky genre

Aditya Seal, who was last seen as Humayun in the series Empire, is set to step into the spooky genre with Rocket Gang. This special Children’s Day release is led by Bosco Caesar and comprises a stellar cast of children. With high-octane dance performances, the film is a visual treat.
Shares Aditya Seal, “I am extremely excited about Rocket Gang. It’s a fun film that I am sure all kids and even their parents will enjoy. It’s a proper family entertainer. The best part was shooting with such a young and vibrant cast helmed by Bosco. This is my first time I am experimenting in the horror-comic genre, so I am looking forward to what the audiences think of this one.”
