Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s action drama christened ‘Dacoit’

The makers of Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s upcoming action film on Wednesday revealed that it has been titled Dacoit.
The makers made the announcement with a new poster and shared an announcement teaser, featuring Adivi and Shruti all guns blazing, as they battle their way through for a high-octane face off that sets the tone for the movie, and introduces the audience to the gritty and intense world of Dacoit. It is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo.
Adivi said: “Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It’s grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity. That sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterland of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film.” Shruti added: “The story is filled with anger, passion and elegance. I’m truly excited to be a part of Dacoit.”
The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. — IANS
