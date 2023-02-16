Adnan Khan impresses everyone with his dance skills on Kathaa Ankahee's sets

The Hindi remake of the super-hit Turkish drama 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece), Kathaa Ankahee has struck a chord with viewers. It stars Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan.
As the story progresses, the fun sequence sees Viaan (Adnan Khan) grooving to Badtameez Dil in a special dance performance.
He says, “I am not a big fan of dancing as I have spent my entire life working on weight training. So, my body is stiff. When I was told that the party sequence included dancing, I wanted to fall on my knees and pray to God because I would need all the help that I could get. Hats off to the choreographers for making me dance and for making me feel at ease. I am very grateful to my co-actors and director who kept motivating me as they knew I had two left feet.”
