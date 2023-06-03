Aetashaa Sansgiri inspired by Ahilyabai Holkar

Sony Entertainment Television’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai portrays the life of Ahilyabai Holkar, paying homage to one of India’s most important historical figures.

As the nation commemorates Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth anniversary, we are reminded of the influence she has had on the people of Malwa as a very able ruler.

Actress Aetashaa Sansgiri expresses her gratitude for being entrusted with the opportunity to embody this iconic leader in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. She says, “I am inspired by the extraordinary story of this legendary queen, and I feel immensely privileged to be able to bring alive her saga through our show, Punyashlok Ahilyabai. She was a true trailblazer who demonstrated that greatness knows no gender or societal status. Her remarkable accomplishments serve as a continued source of encouragement as we strive to pursue our dreams and make a positive impact on the world.”