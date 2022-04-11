After making a mark in television, Ekta Jain is part of three upcoming Bollywood films

Bollywood is a destination for endless opportunities. In this world of glitz and glamour, many actors have earned great fortunes and are living their dream. Ekta Jain is among the few actresses who have been in the industry for more than two decades. Starting her career in 1998, Ekta has been a part of more than 25 daily soaps such as Shagun, Kahin Diya Jale Kahin Jiya, Naina, Family No. 1 and many more.

Interestingly, the actress will next feature in three different films titled Khali Bali, Shatranj and Trahimaam. All the films are of different genres and will see Ekta in distinguished roles. It is said that the films got postponed because of the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic. However, the films are slated to release later this year. There has also been a strong buzz that Ekta Jain will be seen in international projects. While nothing is known about it, the close sources suggest that her upcoming projects include an Indo-Chinese film.