Against all odds

Sony SAB has announced a new show, titled Pushpa Impossible. Headlined by Karuna Pandey, the show is set to premiere on June 6. Pushpa Impossible recounts the story of an uneducated yet self-made woman from Patan, Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a tiffin service out of her Mumbai chawl room, to earn a livelihood and secure the future for her three kids.
Her struggle to keep her family happy and not be knocked down by adversities has made her bold, who has little or no time to think of herself and her aspirations.
The show also features Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, DeshnaDugad, Garima Parihar and Bhakti Rathod.
