Age factor: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will take a leap into the future, but the lead pair, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, are not ready to play the parents of a 20-year-old daughter! The makers are currently shortlisting actors for playing Pihu’s role, daughter of Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram (Nakuul Mehta).
The two have not officially confirmed this news. The show had premiered in August 2021. It’s a spiritual sequel of successful show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Sakshi Talwar and Ram Kapoor.
