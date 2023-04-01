While Dimple Kapadia, Zeenat Aman and Neena Gupta are breaking the age stereotypes in Bollywood, women from the television industry are not far behind

Ray of hope: Rupali Ganguly

While Anupamaa has made her one of the highest paid actresses in the telly world, Rupali Ganguly’s talent was known from the days when she was playing the notorious bahu of Ratna Pathak in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her comeback to television with Anupamaa has given a ray of hope to other telly actresses that they can still work and be the best in the game. She portrays a strong independent woman and keeps on inspiring women in India.

Comeback mode: Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is no less than a phoenix who has made many comebacks. Despite going through two difficult divorces, she has managed to return each time with gusto. She has been a part of many successful shows and is currently playing the lead in Main Hoon Aparajita. In the show also, she has become a role model as she portrays the character of a single mother of three daughters, who makes sure that they are independent and don’t go through a similar fate as her.

Back for more: Aamna Sharif

The Kashish of Kahiin To Hoga (2003) made Aamna Sharif a household name. It was her debut project and she never looked back. It lasted till 2007 and then she took a break to return with Hongey Judaa Na Hum in 2012, which lasted one year. She was last seen in the role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 in 2020 and recently featured in a music video alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Good going: Kamya Panjabi

Bigg Boss got her fame but shows like Shakti: Astitwa Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Beintehaa launched Kamya Panjabi as a successful actress in the television industry. She has featured in several shows in her two-decade long career and recently made an entry in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. While she is still ruling the TV world, the actress got married to Shalabh Dang last year in February.

Cop story: Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik stood out for playing the lead role of a cop in comedy show FIR. Her character, Chandramukhi Chautala, is much loved and still streamed on OTT, while it ran for many years on television. She recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Each episode of the series has

a different director. Kavita is part of an episode titled

Happy Anniversary, directed by Prabal Baruah.

Young vibes: Urvashi Dholakia

She is the original Komolika of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, who made that character really famous. Although 43, the actress shared a picture of her bikini body from her recent vacation. At present, Urvashi Dholakia is a part of the popular show Pushpa Impossible and essays the role of a lawyer.