 While Dimple Kapadia, Zeenat Aman and Neena Gupta are breaking the age stereotypes in Bollywood, women from the television industry are not far behind : The Tribune India

While Dimple Kapadia, Zeenat Aman and Neena Gupta are breaking the age stereotypes in Bollywood, women from the television industry are not far behind

While Dimple Kapadia, Zeenat Aman and Neena Gupta are breaking the age stereotypes in Bollywood, women from the television industry are not far behind


Ray of hope: Rupali Ganguly

While Anupamaa has made her one of the highest paid actresses in the telly world, Rupali Ganguly’s talent was known from the days when she was playing the notorious bahu of Ratna Pathak in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Her comeback to television with Anupamaa has given a ray of hope to other telly actresses that they can still work and be the best in the game. She portrays a strong independent woman and keeps on inspiring women in India.

Urvashi Dholakia

Comeback mode: Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is no less than a phoenix who has made many comebacks. Despite going through two difficult divorces, she has managed to return each time with gusto. She has been a part of many successful shows and is currently playing the lead in Main Hoon Aparajita. In the show also, she has become a role model as she portrays the character of a single mother of three daughters, who makes sure that they are independent and don’t go through a similar fate as her.

Back for more: Aamna Sharif

The Kashish of Kahiin To Hoga (2003) made Aamna Sharif a household name. It was her debut project and she never looked back. It lasted till 2007 and then she took a break to return with Hongey Judaa Na Hum in 2012, which lasted one year. She was last seen in the role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2 in 2020 and recently featured in a music video alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Aamna Sharif

Good going: Kamya Panjabi

Bigg Boss got her fame but shows like Shakti: Astitwa Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Beintehaa launched Kamya Panjabi as a successful actress in the television industry. She has featured in several shows in her two-decade long career and recently made an entry in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. While she is still ruling the TV world, the actress got married to Shalabh Dang last year in February.

Cop story: Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik stood out for playing the lead role of a cop in comedy show FIR. Her character, Chandramukhi Chautala, is much loved and still streamed on OTT, while it ran for many years on television. She recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Each episode of the series has

a different director. Kavita is part of an episode titled

Happy Anniversary, directed by Prabal Baruah.

Young vibes: Urvashi Dholakia

She is the original Komolika of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, who made that character really famous. Although 43, the actress shared a picture of her bikini body from her recent vacation. At present, Urvashi Dholakia is a part of the popular show Pushpa Impossible and essays the role of a lawyer.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

8
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

9
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands