Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare brings home a pup

Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare has brought home a fury friend which is a Shih Tzu. Aishwarya, who has become a pet parent to Barfi, got candid and shared her excitement about getting this new member at her place. She shared what motivated her to keep a pet.

“I’ve always been fond of dogs, and I also have one in the Bhopal house whose name is Noddy. But since I have been away from home, I never really got to spend enough time with him.”

The actress has received a lot of fame from her TV shows such as Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Naagin 5 and others.

Aishwarya added that after noticing how the pet keeps its parents always happy and gives them good company, she also thought of having a pet.

“I have noticed how happy Noddy makes my parents, so I thought of getting this bundle of joy for myself too.”

However, she said, “I am so excited to become a dog parent for the first time, but honestly, it is a very big responsibility. Initially, I got very scared, my sister and I were not very sure if we could take up this responsibility, but then, we just decided to go for it.” —IANS